Video: Hincapie and Haussler on Tour of Flanders startline

Image 1 of 2 George Hincapie and Thor Hushovd (BMC) finished in the second peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

George Hincapie (BMC) and Heinrich Haussller both lined up for the start of the 2012 Tour of Flanders in Bruges on Sunday morning. The veteran American could set a record for the number of Flanders finishes if he crosses the line today. Currently tied on 16, one more Ronde would see him set yet another record in his illustrious career.

Haussler, 10 years Hincapie’s junior, lines-up as part of a strong Garmin-Barracuda team. Like Hincapie he has podiumed in Flanders but without top form he finds himself in a support role for Sep Vanmarcke.

In theses exclusive videos for Cyclingnews, Hincapie and Haussler talk on the Flanders start line about this aspirations for today’s race.

