Trending

Video: Highlights from the Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup

Armitstead takes a canny victory over world champion Ferrand Prevot

Image 1 of 2

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) takes the win in Cittiglio

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) takes the win in Cittiglio
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 2

New overall world cup leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) with Rossella Ratto (INPA Sottoli Giusfredi)

New overall world cup leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) with Rossella Ratto (INPA Sottoli Giusfredi)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The second round of the UCI Women's Road World Cup, the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, took place under sunny skies in Italy, and Boels Dolmans' Lizzie Armitstead shone the brightest, taking the victory over Rabo-Liv's reigning world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot and her teammate Anna van der Breggen.

The victory moved Armitstead into the lead of the World Cup, as the winner of the opening round, Jolien D'hoore, chose to race in her home country this weekend.

Armitstead now leads D'hoore by 40 points with her teammate Ellen Van Dijk in third with the same number of points.

World Cup standings after 2 rounds

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team160pts
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda120
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team120
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team100
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur100
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team85
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team82
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda70
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM70
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM60
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda60
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team56
13Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland50
14Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies44
15Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais35
16Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini30
17Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team25
18Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM25
19Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products20
20Carmen Small United States Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air18
21Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team18
22Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team16
23Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais14
24Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata12
25Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi12
26Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana10
27Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais10
28Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russia8
29Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda6
30Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6
31Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
32Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM2
33Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2