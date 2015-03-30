Video: Highlights from the Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup

Image 1 of 2 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) takes the win in Cittiglio (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 2 New overall world cup leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) with Rossella Ratto (INPA Sottoli Giusfredi) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The second round of the UCI Women's Road World Cup, the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, took place under sunny skies in Italy, and Boels Dolmans' Lizzie Armitstead shone the brightest, taking the victory over Rabo-Liv's reigning world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot and her teammate Anna van der Breggen.

The victory moved Armitstead into the lead of the World Cup, as the winner of the opening round, Jolien D'hoore, chose to race in her home country this weekend.

Armitstead now leads D'hoore by 40 points with her teammate Ellen Van Dijk in third with the same number of points.

World Cup standings after 2 rounds