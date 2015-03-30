Video: Highlights from the Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup
Armitstead takes a canny victory over world champion Ferrand Prevot
The second round of the UCI Women's Road World Cup, the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, took place under sunny skies in Italy, and Boels Dolmans' Lizzie Armitstead shone the brightest, taking the victory over Rabo-Liv's reigning world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot and her teammate Anna van der Breggen.
The victory moved Armitstead into the lead of the World Cup, as the winner of the opening round, Jolien D'hoore, chose to race in her home country this weekend.
Armitstead now leads D'hoore by 40 points with her teammate Ellen Van Dijk in third with the same number of points.
World Cup standings after 2 rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|160
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|120
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|120
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|100
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|100
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|85
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|82
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|70
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|70
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|60
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|60
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|56
|13
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|50
|14
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|44
|15
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|35
|16
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|30
|17
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|25
|18
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|25
|19
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|20
|20
|Carmen Small United States Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|18
|21
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|22
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16
|23
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais
|14
|24
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|12
|25
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|12
|26
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|27
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|10
|28
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russia
|8
|29
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|6
|30
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|31
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|2
|33
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy