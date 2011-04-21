Video: Hesjedal back on track after problems at Amstel Gold Race

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervélo) finishes Flèche Wallonne in 13th place. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervélo) has recovered from the stomach problems that plagued him during the Amstel Gold Race, and even caused him to break the race to use the toilet in a house on the route.

Speaking before La Flèche Wallonne, where he came 13th, he told Cyclingnews how his problems came at the hardest point in the race, but since then he’s had a great couple of days, and is back on track for Sunday’s Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

His three favourites for the race are Omega-Pharma Lotto’s Philippe Gilbert, who Hesjedal says “really wants it”, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) – although he says the level is very high across the board, so there are a number of riders who can win.