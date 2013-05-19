Video: Hansen on the slog and triumph of the Giro d'Italia
Stage winner riding his fifth Grand Tour in a row
Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) is riding his twelfth Grand Tour and fifth in a row at the Giro d'Italia. The 32-year-old capped off the opening week of racing with his first-ever stage win in a three-week epic and in this exclusive video talks to Cyclingnews about his triumph.
Related Articles
"I like racing every day," he says. "It seems a lot of people get tired and I sort of perform better in the second and third week so it's well-suited for me."
The Giro was the first Grand Tour that Hansen tackled back in 2007 with T-Mobile and so, it's a race that holds special significance to the Australian.
Find out more by clicking on the video below.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy