Video: Hansen on the slog and triumph of the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Adam Hansen holds up the Australian flag (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) makes a small attack on Mt Buninyong to try and get things moving (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 Adam Hansen leads Marcel Sieberg and Andre Greipel during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) is riding his twelfth Grand Tour and fifth in a row at the Giro d'Italia. The 32-year-old capped off the opening week of racing with his first-ever stage win in a three-week epic and in this exclusive video talks to Cyclingnews about his triumph.

"I like racing every day," he says. "It seems a lot of people get tired and I sort of perform better in the second and third week so it's well-suited for me."

The Giro was the first Grand Tour that Hansen tackled back in 2007 with T-Mobile and so, it's a race that holds special significance to the Australian.

