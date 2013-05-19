Trending

Video: Hansen on the slog and triumph of the Giro d'Italia

Stage winner riding his fifth Grand Tour in a row

Adam Hansen holds up the Australian flag

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) makes a small attack on Mt Buninyong to try and get things moving

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Adam Hansen leads Marcel Sieberg and Andre Greipel during stage 6 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) is riding his twelfth Grand Tour and fifth in a row at the Giro d'Italia. The 32-year-old capped off the opening week of racing with his first-ever stage win in a three-week epic and in this exclusive video talks to Cyclingnews about his triumph.

"I like racing every day," he says. "It seems a lot of people get tired and I sort of perform better in the second and third week so it's well-suited for me."

The Giro was the first Grand Tour that Hansen tackled back in 2007 with T-Mobile and so, it's a race that holds special significance to the Australian.

Find out more by clicking on the video below.