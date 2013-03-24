Gallery: On the startline at Gent-Wevelgem

Gent-Wevelgem felt the effects of Europe’s cold weather snap with a change of start location and course cuts on Sunday morning. Traditionally the race starts in Deinze but with snowfall in the last 24 hours organisers were forced to cut the first 50 kilometres of the race and begin the race in Gistel.
The race started at cafe Tourmalet which is a pub that was once founded by cycling legend Sylveer Maes. The riders will not have time to hop in for a drink as the race would be hectic right from the start. Team director Eric Van Lancker (Garmin-Sharp) referred to crosswinds right after turning away from the coast into the flatlands De Moeren.
The majority of the course remains the same but with a few climbs under threat as the race heads north towards the coast and then south to Wevelgem.
