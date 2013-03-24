Gallery: On the startline at Gent-Wevelgem

Image 1 of 26 Peter Sagan bundled up against the frigid air in Belgium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 26 The Cannondale team compares gloves (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Taylor Phinney was the dark knight in Deinz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 Filippo Pozzato didn't want to come out of his coat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 Who was that masked man? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 26 Snow settles on the Astana team car (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 26 Fabian Cancellara's win in E3 has lifted the spirits at RadioShack (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 26 RadioShack riders do their best to keep warm (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 26 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) played up for the media ahead of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 26 Fabian Cancellara does his best to keep out of the cold (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 26 Stars and stripes for Taylor Phinney at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 26 Fabian Cancellara heads to the start of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 26 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was in good spirits at the start (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 26 Team Sky keep warm before the start of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 26 Alessandro Petacchi didn't look to happy (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 26 The World Champion's bike (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 26 Former Paris-Roubaix winner Frédéric Guesdon (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 26 IAM cold: Heinrich Haussler at the start of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 26 Andreas Klier (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 26 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 26 Defending chamion Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 26 Mark Renshaw (Blanco) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 26 Sep Vanmarcke's knee is recovering nicely ahead of next week's Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 26 The Blanco team will head into Gent-Wevelgem with a number of options (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 26 of 26 Greg Van Avermaet wraps up ahead of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Gent-Wevelgem felt the effects of Europe’s cold weather snap with a change of start location and course cuts on Sunday morning. Traditionally the race starts in Deinze but with snowfall in the last 24 hours organisers were forced to cut the first 50 kilometres of the race and begin the race in Gistel.

The race started at cafe Tourmalet which is a pub that was once founded by cycling legend Sylveer Maes. The riders will not have time to hop in for a drink as the race would be hectic right from the start. Team director Eric Van Lancker (Garmin-Sharp) referred to crosswinds right after turning away from the coast into the flatlands De Moeren.

The majority of the course remains the same but with a few climbs under threat as the race heads north towards the coast and then south to Wevelgem.

