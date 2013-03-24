Gent-Wevelgem to go on despite the cold

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) powers to the win in Gent-Wevelgem ahead of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Matti Breschel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gent-Wevelgem will be held today as planned, it was announced Sunday morning. After a meeting of the teams and organizers, it was decided that no further changes in the route were necessary.

However, the peloton will be taking off in -4°C temperatures. There is not wind at the start, but it will certainly play a role along the way.

The sign-in will be as originally planned in Deinze at 11 a.m. From there, the riders will climb back into the team buses and travel 50 km to Gistel. The official start will be held there at 12:30.

There are no further changes in the course, and no concerns about the weather.

Several races have been cancelled this season due to bad weather, as the European winter refuses to let go. Milan-San Remo had to cancel several climbs in the middle of the race and many riders subsequently complained about the conditions. Gent-Wevelgem organizers said on Saturday, “We will not make the mistake of Milan-San Remo."