Video: Giro d'Italia rest day with Matt Goss and the Orica GreenEdge team

A week into the Giro d’Italia and Matt Goss and his Orica GreenEdge teammates made use of the first rest day of this year’s race.

It’s been a mixed grand tour for the Australian team which has seen Leigh Howard depart and Pieter Weening drop down the pecking order in the overall. Still, Goss and his teammates have two weeks to turn their race around.





In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews ,Goss talks Cyclingnews through Orica GreenEdge’s race so far. The former Milan-San Remo winner then runs through the relaxed protocol the team follows on typical rest days in grands. It’s generally a mixture of sleeping, late breakfasts and a gentle spin in order to keep the legs moving.

On Tuesday the race restarts with a 167 kilometre trek from Cordenons to Montasio. You can follow every kilometre right here on Cyclingnews.