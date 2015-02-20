Video: Gilbert looks for Milan-San Remo win on the Via Roma

Image 1 of 4 Phillipe Gilbert (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Milan-San Remo podium (l-r): Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After starting his 2015 racing season in the Middle East at the Dubai Tour and the Tour of Qatar, BMC Racing's Philippe Gilbert has shifted his focus to Milan-San Remo on March 22 in Italy, his first big target of the year.

RCS Sport, organisers of the event, returned the race to its traditional route and will include climbs over Capi, Cipressa and Poggio before an historical finish on the Via Roma.

The Via Roma was first used as Milan-San Remo's finale in 1949, and ended there a total of 49 times during the event's 105-year history, however, it hasn't been used since the 2007 edition.

Gilbert has placed third in the event during the 2008 and 2011 editions but he is gearing up for what he hopes will be his first win of the Monument.

Cyclingnews caught up with the Belgian at the Dubai Tour where he spoke about gradually building his form into the spring toward his first big objective at Milan-San Remo. "It's the first big objective of the season for a lot of people," Gilbert said.

"It's a WorldTour event and an historical race, so a lot of story behind it, and for us Belgians also, Eddy Merckx winning seven times, it is always something special."

Watch Cyclingnews' interview with Gilbert where he highlights his main targets for the 2015 season.

