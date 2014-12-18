Gilbert targets first win at Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) wins stage 2 at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) makes his winning attack over the Cauberg at the 2014 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) will begin his 2015 campaign with a his debut at the Dubai Tour before heading over to the Tour of Qatar a day after racing closes. However, he will make Milan-San Remo his first big target of the 2015 season. San Remo is one of the few early season races that Gilbert is yet to win but he believes that the 2015 course will give him a chance.



