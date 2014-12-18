Gilbert targets first win at Milan-San Remo
Belgian hoping to return to victory at Tour de France
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) will begin his 2015 campaign with a his debut at the Dubai Tour before heading over to the Tour of Qatar a day after racing closes. However, he will make Milan-San Remo his first big target of the 2015 season. San Remo is one of the few early season races that Gilbert is yet to win but he believes that the 2015 course will give him a chance.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy