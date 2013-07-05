Trending

Video: Fuglsang taking a wait and see approach to Pyrenees

Astana leader admits TTT performance wasn't ideal

Image 1 of 4

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 4

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

A focused Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) is in this Tour de France for the long haul as he makes a bid for the top-10.

The Dane lost ground on his general classification rivals over Stages 4 and 5 and following Thursday's tricky sixth stage to Montepellier, now sits 1:01 back on the overall lead of Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge).

In this video, Fuglsang talk about the importance of daily massage as he recovers from a crash on Stage 5 as the Tour heads into the Pyrenees where he says "I'm just going to try to follow and see where I am compared to the others."

 