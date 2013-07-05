Video: Fuglsang taking a wait and see approach to Pyrenees
Astana leader admits TTT performance wasn't ideal
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) is in this Tour de France for the long haul as he makes a bid for the top-10.
Related Articles
The Dane lost ground on his general classification rivals over Stages 4 and 5 and following Thursday's tricky sixth stage to Montepellier, now sits 1:01 back on the overall lead of Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge).
In this video, Fuglsang talk about the importance of daily massage as he recovers from a crash on Stage 5 as the Tour heads into the Pyrenees where he says "I'm just going to try to follow and see where I am compared to the others."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy