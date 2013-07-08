Video: Fuglsang disappointed to lose sprint to Martin

Image 1 of 5 Stage 9 runner-up Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) outsprinted Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) bridged up to Daniel Martin on the final climb of stage 9 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) awaits the start of stage 9 in Saint-Girons (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) was left frustrated and disappointed at finishing second to Dan Martin in the sprint for stage 9 of the Tour de France on Sunday

The pair slipped clear during a momentary slowing in the yellow jersey group on the final climb. The duo shared work for the final 30km to Bagnères-de-Bigorre. In the final kilometre, Martin, this year’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner - took a commanding position on the Dane’s wheel and led into the final corner.

"I knew that he would be fast but still I felt that I was a little stronger," said Fuglsang at the finish line.

"In the last kilometre he didn’t come through anymore - I was hoping he would and that I could come from behind in the last corner.

"I thought I was strong and could do this I feel that my legs are good and if I start early enough I can still beat him."

It is the second time in a month Fuglsang’s has lost a two-up sprint. He was beaten by Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) at the summit finish of Superdevoluy in the Critérium du Dauphiné.

However the high placing will offset some of the bad luck that has befallen the injury-hit squad. After the loss of Janez Brajkovic, Fredrik Kessiakoff and Andrey Kashechkin, the team is down to six riders as the Tour de France enters its first rest day.

Fuglsang added: "We’ve been unlucky in the first week, but we will change that from now. For sure we don’t give up and we keep on riding and trying to get some good results until we’re in Paris."

Despite being given room to attack, Fuglsang said his primary objective was still a high placing on general classification. He is currently 12th just over three minutes behind Chris Froome (Sky).

"If the opportunity is there again I will go for it but it’s not the main goal yet to go for stages – staying high GC is my first priority for now."

