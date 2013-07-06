Video: Froome on the Tour de France before the Pyrenees
Team Sky leader eight seconds from lead as race hits mountains
Stage 8 marks the first real test for those with ambitions for the general classification as the Tour de France is set for the summit finish at Ax 3 Domaines. In this video Sky Procycling captain Chris Froome discusses the previous day's stage - won by Peter Sagan (Cannondale) - and says he is looking forward to the race finally hitting the mountains.
"This is what we've trained for, this is what we're ready for now and now I'm looking forward to putting it to some good use," Froome told reporters at the end of Stage 7 - won by Peter Sagan (Cannondale).
Froome, along with his Australian teammate and final podium contender Richie Porte, sit in seventh and eighth-place respectively and lie a mere eight seconds from capturing the overall lead - currently held by Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge).
Today's stage will likely be the first time Froome's squad come to take proper control of the proceedings and suggests that while the team is known for a particular style of racing, they will be ready to switch up the tactics depending on how things unfold out on the road.
"We've got a pretty well established style of racing already and I don't see us doing anything differently. Obviously in the heat of the race you've got to be able to make those calls in the last few kilometres and I'm sure it's going to come down to that tomorrow."
