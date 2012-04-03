Video: Farrar and Klier Classics recovery ride

Image 1 of 32 Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 32 Jonathan Vaughters and Andreas Klier chat before the training rideM (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 32 Both Farrar and Klier will race in Paris-Roubaix and Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 32 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 32 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 32 The training ride takes a wrong turn (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 32 The country side in Beglian offers some of the best riding in Europe (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 32 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 32 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 32 Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 32 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 32 Both riders were eager for a gentle spin along country lanes (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 32 Tyler Farrar recovers from a long ride in Flanders (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 32 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 32 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 32 Both Farrar and Klier will race in Paris-Roubaix and Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 32 Farrar lives in Gent and knows the roads like the back of his hand (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 32 Mavic stop by to chat with the Garmin-Barracuda mechanics (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 32 The Garmin-Barracuda Cervelo's (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 32 Spare wheels being swapped out ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 32 The Garmin bike bus (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 32 Wheels being prepared for the races ahead (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 32 Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier meet before their ride (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 32 Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier meet before their ride (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 32 The two Garmin riders set off for their 40km ride (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 26 of 32 The two Garmin riders set off for their 40km ride (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 27 of 32 Andreas Klier will captain the team in Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 28 of 32 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 29 of 32 Just two Garmin riders were in Gent for training (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 30 of 32 Farrar leads Klier on a local training ride (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 31 of 32 Klier may be 36 but he's still one of the best Classics domestiques in the bunch (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 32 of 32 (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The Garmin-Barracuda duo of Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier met up on Tuesday for a short recovery ride around the country lanes of Gent. The pair had ridden the Tour of Flanders on Sunday and with Scheldeprijs on Wednesday, the day’s ride revolved around a gentle spin, coffee and a friendly chit-chat.

Farrar lives in Gent, while Klier has stayed in Garmin’s Classics hotel for several weeks. The two met up and after a quick coffee set out for an hour’s ride. On the menu was a 40 kilometer route along one of Farrar's easier training loops. No hills, no cobbles, just pancake-flat roads in beautiful Belgian spring weather.

Behind them, Garmin’s new director sportif Geert Van Bondt, drove a team car. The Belgian joined up with the team on a part-time basis last year but has now become a key ingredient in their Classics campaign. Van Bondt spent most of his racing career at the side of Peter van Petegem but tasted success in Gent-Wevelgem in 2000. He retired in 2004.

Cyclingnews was given exclusive access for the training ride.