Video: Farrar and Klier Classics recovery ride

Garmin-Barracuda duo train ahead of Scheldeprijs

Image 1 of 32

Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 2 of 32

Jonathan Vaughters and Andreas Klier chat before the training rideM

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 3 of 32

Both Farrar and Klier will race in Paris-Roubaix and Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 4 of 32

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 5 of 32

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 6 of 32

The training ride takes a wrong turn

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 7 of 32

The country side in Beglian offers some of the best riding in Europe

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 8 of 32

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 9 of 32

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 10 of 32

Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 11 of 32

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 12 of 32

Both riders were eager for a gentle spin along country lanes

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 13 of 32

Tyler Farrar recovers from a long ride in Flanders

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 14 of 32

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 15 of 32

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 16 of 32

Both Farrar and Klier will race in Paris-Roubaix and Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 17 of 32

Farrar lives in Gent and knows the roads like the back of his hand

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 18 of 32

Mavic stop by to chat with the Garmin-Barracuda mechanics

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 19 of 32

The Garmin-Barracuda Cervelo's

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 20 of 32

Spare wheels being swapped out ahead of Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 21 of 32

The Garmin bike bus

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 22 of 32

Wheels being prepared for the races ahead

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 23 of 32

Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier meet before their ride

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 24 of 32

Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier meet before their ride

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 25 of 32

The two Garmin riders set off for their 40km ride

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 26 of 32

The two Garmin riders set off for their 40km ride

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 27 of 32

Andreas Klier will captain the team in Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 28 of 32

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 29 of 32

Just two Garmin riders were in Gent for training

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 30 of 32

Farrar leads Klier on a local training ride

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 31 of 32

Klier may be 36 but he's still one of the best Classics domestiques in the bunch

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 32 of 32

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The Garmin-Barracuda duo of Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier met up on Tuesday for a short recovery ride around the country lanes of Gent. The pair had ridden the Tour of Flanders on Sunday and with Scheldeprijs on Wednesday, the day’s ride revolved around a gentle spin, coffee and a friendly chit-chat.

Farrar lives in Gent, while Klier has stayed in Garmin’s Classics hotel for several weeks. The two met up and after a quick coffee set out for an hour’s ride. On the menu was a 40 kilometer route along one of Farrar's easier training loops. No hills, no cobbles, just pancake-flat roads in beautiful Belgian spring weather.

Behind them, Garmin’s new director sportif Geert Van Bondt, drove a team car. The Belgian joined up with the team on a part-time basis last year but has now become a key ingredient in their Classics campaign. Van Bondt spent most of his racing career at the side of Peter van Petegem but tasted success in Gent-Wevelgem in 2000. He retired in 2004.

Cyclingnews was given exclusive access for the training ride. 