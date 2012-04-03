Video: Farrar and Klier Classics recovery ride

The Garmin-Barracuda duo of Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier met up on Tuesday for a short recovery ride around the country lanes of Gent. The pair had ridden the Tour of Flanders on Sunday and with Scheldeprijs on Wednesday, the day’s ride revolved around a gentle spin, coffee and a friendly chit-chat.
Farrar lives in Gent, while Klier has stayed in Garmin’s Classics hotel for several weeks. The two met up and after a quick coffee set out for an hour’s ride. On the menu was a 40 kilometer route along one of Farrar's easier training loops. No hills, no cobbles, just pancake-flat roads in beautiful Belgian spring weather.
Behind them, Garmin’s new director sportif Geert Van Bondt, drove a team car. The Belgian joined up with the team on a part-time basis last year but has now become a key ingredient in their Classics campaign. Van Bondt spent most of his racing career at the side of Peter van Petegem but tasted success in Gent-Wevelgem in 2000. He retired in 2004.
Cyclingnews was given exclusive access for the training ride.
