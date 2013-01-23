Video: Ever tried to hold Greipel's wheel?

Image 1 of 2 Steele von Hoff is riding for Houn Salmon / Genesys Wealth - his former domestic team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 2 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Garmin Sharp's new sprint recruit Steele Von Hoff showed that he was more than up for the challenge that the WorldTour can bring, finishing fifth in the first stage of the Tour Down Under on Tuesday.

In this video, Von Hoff discusses all the frantic action in the run in to the finish in Lobethal as the 25-year-old Australian stuck to eventual stage winner Andre Greipel's wheel, in a battle with FDJ's Arnaud Demare.