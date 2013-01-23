Video: Ever tried to hold Greipel's wheel?
Steele Von Hoff describes the Tour Down Under Stage 1 finale
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Garmin Sharp's new sprint recruit Steele Von Hoff showed that he was more than up for the challenge that the WorldTour can bring, finishing fifth in the first stage of the Tour Down Under on Tuesday.
In this video, Von Hoff discusses all the frantic action in the run in to the finish in Lobethal as the 25-year-old Australian stuck to eventual stage winner Andre Greipel's wheel, in a battle with FDJ's Arnaud Demare.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy