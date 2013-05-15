Video: Durbridge on riding and surviving his first grand tour

Image 1 of 5 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) worked hard for Matt Goss (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Luke Durbridge heads to the Giro sign-on board a couple of days into his first grand tour assualt (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Matt Goss and Luke Durbridge at the start of the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) takes a historic win in capturing the Australian road race title (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 Luke Durbridge en route to victory at the Australian ITT Championship (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Riding your debut grand tour can be a daunting prospect but Orica GreenEdge's Luke Durbridge has taken it in his stride.

Ten days down, 11 to go in the Giro d'Italia and so far the Australian time trial champion has kept his head well above water, quite a achievement given the amount of rain that has showed down on the peloton in the opening week.

Durbridge came into the Giro with a number of objectives. First and more foremost he was at the race to help his team, and secondly to see how far he could last through three-weeks of racing.

The third aim centred purely on the individual time trial on stage eight, a torturous 54.8 kilometre test to Saltara that had a number of more experienced riders looking at their road book with furrowed brows.

Durbridge came out of the stage in 6th, and in his this exclusive interview with Cyclingnews, he talks about his race so far, his feelings on his time trial performance and the mountain time trial that’s still to come.