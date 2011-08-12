Video: Dowsett talks Olympics, nationals and Trek-Livestrong
Second part of Cyclingnews' interview with Sky rider
In part two of our interview with Alex Dowsett, the Team Sky rider talks about his hopes for the Olympic Games in 2012, where he will hope to ride both the time trial and the road race.
Dowsett even thinks ahead about the 2016 Games which will take place in Rio, Brazil, but for now the European Under 23 time trial champion is firmly focussed on the next 12 months of his career.
With Sky’s team leader competing at the Vuelta later this month, Dowsett will compete in the British time trial championships at the start of September, and in this exclusive video with Cyclingnews he talks about the chance of winning the title, the Olympics and his year with Lance Armstrong’s Trek Livestrong team.
You can watch part one of our video interview with Dowsett, here.
