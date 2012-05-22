Video: De Gendt racing for GC in Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 3 Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator ) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: ASO)

Sitting 12th on GC after 15 stages of the Giro d’Italia, Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) has enjoyed his role at the head of the Dutch team.

De Gendt has been riding consistently throughout the first fortnight of the race, gauging his efforts on the climbs and staying in contact whenever urgency has run through the bunch.

His typical tactic of breaking away in attacks has been tempered so far, in fact the Belgian has not made any accelerations out of the bunch.

In this exclusive video with Cyclingnews, De Gendt talks about his Giro d’Italia so far, his tactics for the final week, and who he thinks is the strongest ride in the race.

