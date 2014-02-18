Video: David Millar's Cervélo S3 race bike

Image 1 of 2 Former Cofidis teammates Bingen Fernández and David Millar talk training (Image credit: Slipstream Sports) Image 2 of 2 David Millar (Garmin Sharp) keeping the tempo high on the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

WorldTour team Garmin-Sharp's relationship with bicycle manufacturer Cervélo continues in 2014 and during the team's recent Mallorca training camp Cyclingnews took a closer look at David Millar's race bike.

For 2014, Millar's final year in the professional peloton, the 37-year-old Scotsman will be aboard Cervélo's new S3, described by Garmin-Sharp's mechanic as "a combination of the R5 and S5, taking the best of both worlds - being aerodynamic as well as being a little more supple."

While Millar's S3 is "off the shelf, it's something you can go to your local shop and purchase as of 2014", find out the little details about Millar's specific set-up and personal preferences.

Video created by Laura Fletcher.