Video: Cavendish looks forward to 2014 Tour de France
British star keen for start in the United Kingdom
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) is looking forward to the 2014 Tour de France after attending the route launch in Paris on Wednesday.
Related Articles
First 2014 Tour de France mountain stage not in the mountains
2014 Tour de France route unveiled
Voeckler: 2014 Tour de France isn't any easier than last year
Video: Contador points to Tour de France pavé dangers
Nibali could ride Flanders to prepare for the Tour de France
Yorkshire promises "greatest Grand Départ in the history of the Tour de France”
After noting that the Tour is always hard, regardless of the route, he said to Cyclingnews, "It's ok - I'm no longer nervous about making it to Paris. I'm excited about it. It's the same old seven or eight sprint days, and obviously, the first one is in my mom's hometown. It'd be nice to try and get the yellow jersey again."
Cavendish called the 2013 Tour a success for his team, noting four total stage wins, two of which were by himself.
Looking ahead to next July, he said, "It'll be a great first week. We're looking forward to it with three stages in the UK and one in Belgium that finishes with cobbles. That will be a big ambition for our team."
While it's possible that his Belgian teammate Tom Boonen might come along to the Tour next year, Cavendish wasn't speculating on who might make up the squad.
"I haven't had time to speak to my team yet about who we might take to the Tour de France next year. The route just got released," he said.
"I'm sure we'll have a great team for the Tour de France. We have a lot of experience and heart on this team. We'd like to go in and make a great show and be successful next year."
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy