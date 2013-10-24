Video: Cavendish looks forward to 2014 Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Mark Cavendish seemed happy with the number of stages for sprinters (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Mark Cavendish at the Palais des Congres for the unveiling of the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Mark Cavendish listens to the announcement of the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) is looking forward to the 2014 Tour de France after attending the route launch in Paris on Wednesday.

After noting that the Tour is always hard, regardless of the route, he said to Cyclingnews, "It's ok - I'm no longer nervous about making it to Paris. I'm excited about it. It's the same old seven or eight sprint days, and obviously, the first one is in my mom's hometown. It'd be nice to try and get the yellow jersey again."

Cavendish called the 2013 Tour a success for his team, noting four total stage wins, two of which were by himself.

Looking ahead to next July, he said, "It'll be a great first week. We're looking forward to it with three stages in the UK and one in Belgium that finishes with cobbles. That will be a big ambition for our team."

While it's possible that his Belgian teammate Tom Boonen might come along to the Tour next year, Cavendish wasn't speculating on who might make up the squad.

"I haven't had time to speak to my team yet about who we might take to the Tour de France next year. The route just got released," he said.

"I'm sure we'll have a great team for the Tour de France. We have a lot of experience and heart on this team. We'd like to go in and make a great show and be successful next year."

