Video: Cancellara on his love for Paris-Roubaix

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on the Arenberg cobbles (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) has a taste for Paris-Roubaix and for the memories of his previous victories. "I like the race, I like the challenge equipment-wise, because the race is just flat with cobblestones," says Cancellara.

The Swiss rouleur has won Olympic gold and four world titles against the clock, and he reckons that a breakaway at Paris-Roubaix is "sometimes is just an individual time trial : you just have to ride." Although, there is a significant difference at the Hell of North: "But you have to be smart and you have to have luck".

Winner of Paris-Roubaix in 2006 and 2010, Cancellara considers his second victory as the more beautiful. "My attack came by instinct and it's why everything went so good," he says. "I continued to pedal until the finish line and I get a very nice win."

