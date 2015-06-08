Video: Busche shows off stars-and-stripes jersey at Critérium du Dauphiné

Image 1 of 8 Matthew Busche in his news stars and stripes jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 8 Matthew Busche rides to the Dauphine stage 1 start in his new US champion's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 8 Matthew Busche and his Trek teammates are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 8 Matt Busche (Trek) shows off a kiss on his check after leaving the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 8 Matt Busche (Trek) celebrates after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 8 Matt Busche (Trek) gets to check out his new Jetta TDI Wagon for his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 8 Matt Busche (Trek) gets the kisses for taking the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 8 The Trek team is presented to the crowd (Image credit: ASO)

For Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing), the Critérium du Dauphiné is his first opportunity to show off his new US road champion's jersey. Busche won the national title for the second time in a rain-soaked race in Chattanooga at the end of May, beating Cannondale-Garmin's Joe Dombrowski from the break.

"It's really good to have the jersey back myself and it's good for US cycling to have it back on the European scene," Busche told Cyclingnews after stage 2. "It was missing for a couple of years but now it's back and it's good for showing the US again in Europe."

Busche first won the stars-and-stripes jersey after taking victory from the sprint in 2011, during his second year as a professional. Taking the victory a second time around is confirmation that it wasn't a chance thing. "Winning it again is validation that 2011 wasn't a fluke and that I earned the jersey," he said.

