Video: Busche shows off stars-and-stripes jersey at Critérium du Dauphiné
American finds validation in second US road title
For Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing), the Critérium du Dauphiné is his first opportunity to show off his new US road champion's jersey. Busche won the national title for the second time in a rain-soaked race in Chattanooga at the end of May, beating Cannondale-Garmin's Joe Dombrowski from the break.
"It's really good to have the jersey back myself and it's good for US cycling to have it back on the European scene," Busche told Cyclingnews after stage 2. "It was missing for a couple of years but now it's back and it's good for showing the US again in Europe."
Busche first won the stars-and-stripes jersey after taking victory from the sprint in 2011, during his second year as a professional. Taking the victory a second time around is confirmation that it wasn't a chance thing. "Winning it again is validation that 2011 wasn't a fluke and that I earned the jersey," he said.
Watch the full interview below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
