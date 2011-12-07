Video: Johan Bruyneel on the governance of cycling

Johan Bruyneel will attempt to work the oracle with Andy Schleck in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

At the Radioshack-Nissan training camp in Calpe, Spain, team boss Johan Bruyneel sat down with Cyclingnews to discuss the future growth and governance of the sport of cycling.

The Belgian has been involved in cycling since an early age, rode as a professional and has been in management since the late 1990s.

In these three exclusive videos for Cyclingnews, the Belgian plays down the topic of a breakaway league yet his sentiments echo the blueprints of such a project as he calls for reform in the sport and for a number of initiatives to be created in order to grow the sport.

In a similar stance to that of Zdenek Bakala of Quick Step, Bruyneel believes that there should be revenue shares through television rights, and that teams should have more power in deciding the future of the sport. Bruyneel, who clashed with the UCI earlier this year over a proposed breakaway league, goes as far as criticising the UCI for dictating how the sport is run.

