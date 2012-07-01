Video: Brett Lancaster blasts into prologue top 10
Standout performance for Orica-GreenEdge in Tour de France debut
Brett Lancaster delivered a spectacular result for Orica-GreenEdge in the prologue in their Tour de France debut on Saturday, the Australian posting a time of 7:23, 11 seconds down on winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan).
Related Articles
The effort earned Lancaster 6th place but the performance was not as easy as it may have appeared after the 32-year-old crashed during the warm-up lap.
Lancaster has been known to perform well in prologues, winning the opener at the 2005 Giro d'Italia in Reggio Calabria.
Speaking to Cyclingnews following his ride in Liege, the Spanish-based rider from Shepparton in Victoria said he had taken it easy on the 6.4km courses many corners.
"[My] legs honestly didn't feel strong but I think in some of the better prologues you do, you feel like that," he explained.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy