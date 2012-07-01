Video: Brett Lancaster blasts into prologue top 10

Image 1 of 4 Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge) cracked the top-10 with a 6th place prologue finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Brett Lancaster (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Mitchell Docker (left) and Brett Lancaster of GreenEdge. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 4 Orica-GreenEdge with a new look (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Brett Lancaster delivered a spectacular result for Orica-GreenEdge in the prologue in their Tour de France debut on Saturday, the Australian posting a time of 7:23, 11 seconds down on winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan).

The effort earned Lancaster 6th place but the performance was not as easy as it may have appeared after the 32-year-old crashed during the warm-up lap.

Lancaster has been known to perform well in prologues, winning the opener at the 2005 Giro d'Italia in Reggio Calabria.

Speaking to Cyclingnews following his ride in Liege, the Spanish-based rider from Shepparton in Victoria said he had taken it easy on the 6.4km courses many corners.

"[My] legs honestly didn't feel strong but I think in some of the better prologues you do, you feel like that," he explained.