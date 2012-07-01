Trending

Video: Brett Lancaster blasts into prologue top 10

Standout performance for Orica-GreenEdge in Tour de France debut

Image 1 of 4

Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge) cracked the top-10 with a 6th place prologue finish.

Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge) cracked the top-10 with a 6th place prologue finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 4

Brett Lancaster (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)

Brett Lancaster (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 4

Mitchell Docker (left) and Brett Lancaster of GreenEdge.

Mitchell Docker (left) and Brett Lancaster of GreenEdge.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 4

Orica-GreenEdge with a new look

Orica-GreenEdge with a new look
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Brett Lancaster delivered a spectacular result for Orica-GreenEdge in the prologue in their Tour de France debut on Saturday, the Australian posting a time of 7:23, 11 seconds down on winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan).

Related Articles

Lancaster ends drought in Germany

Lancaster eyes Tour de France prologue

Lancaster out of Tour

Brett Lancaster's day in pink

Lancaster to ride for GreenEdge

The effort earned Lancaster 6th place but the performance was not as easy as it may have appeared after the 32-year-old crashed during the warm-up lap.

Lancaster has been known to perform well in prologues, winning the opener at the 2005 Giro d'Italia in Reggio Calabria.

Speaking to Cyclingnews following his ride in Liege, the Spanish-based rider from Shepparton in Victoria said he had taken it easy on the 6.4km courses many corners.

"[My] legs honestly didn't feel strong but I think in some of the better prologues you do, you feel like that," he explained.

 