Video: Brailsford left with mixed emotions on top of Giro d’Italia’s Stelvio

Image 1 of 4 Dave Brailsford keeps a watchful eye over Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: Robin Moore) Image 2 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Best young rider Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With just one stage remaining in this year’s Giro d’Italia, Sky’s Dave Brailsford has plenty of reasons to be proud. Three stage wins courtesy of Mark Cavendish and overall white jersey on the shoulders of Rigoberto Uran, not to mention the emergence of Sergio Henao in his first Grand Tour have given Sky their best return since debuting in the race two years ago.

However the only cloud in Brailsford Giro's came just before Uran assured the team of the white jersey, when on the slopes of the Stelvio Joaquím Rodriguez attacked at the summit, and finished fourth on the stage.

It meant that he leapfrogged Cavendish in the battle for the maglia rossa and secured the jersey by a solitary point. Cavendish, one of the few remaining sprinters in the race, survived the time cuts in all of the mountain stages but will leave the race without a red jersey to match his points success in both the Tour de France and Vuelta.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, Brailsford pays tribute to both his riders and Rodriguez.