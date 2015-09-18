Video: BMC trains for Worlds team time trial
Riders gathered in Belgium for fine-tuning
The BMC Racing Team is seriously preparing to defend its title as team time trial champions at the UCI World Championships in Richmond. Team members gathered recently in Eke, Belgium for a training camp.
Related Articles
After finding a location near Eke, Belgium, with little traffic, the riders spent several days “fine-tuning” their skills. The team still had its long list of potential participants, and said it will try to figure out the best six riders in teh last week, with the final decision to be made in the final days
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy