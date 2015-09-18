Trending

Video: BMC trains for Worlds team time trial

Riders gathered in Belgium for fine-tuning

Image 1 of 3

Team BMC won the opening TTT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Rohan Dennis on the front of the BMC team time trial squad at Dauphine.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 3

Daniel Oss leads the BMC team time trial squad

The BMC Racing Team is seriously preparing to defend its title as team time trial champions at the UCI World Championships in Richmond. Team members gathered recently in Eke, Belgium for a training camp.

After finding a location near Eke, Belgium, with little traffic, the riders spent several days “fine-tuning” their skills. The team still had its long list of potential participants, and said it will try to figure out the best six riders in teh last week, with the final decision to be made in the final days

