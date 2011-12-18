Video: Blenkinsop recaps 2011 season
New Zealander recounts World Cup and Words experiences
Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) raced to a bronze medal at UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Champery, Switzerland, in September. In this video, Blenkinsop recaps his 2011 season, telling a bit about each World Cup and Worlds.
During many of the World Cups, the 23-year-old New Zealander didn't quite get the top-five podium result he wanted and near the end of the season he crashed and injured his knee, but on the big day at Worlds, he pulled off an impressive ride and finished third.
"The track was awesome and I had a good race," said Blenkinsop. "I know I ended up the season pretty well with a bronze medal. It was good to finish the season like that."
The following video is provided courtesy of bluegrasseagle.com.
