Video: Berden finds success during US 'cross campaign

Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) has been a consistent performer on the US cyclo-cross circuit this season, the first time a Belgian has contested a full schedule in the States.

Berden notched his best result to date in the Exergy US Gran Prix of Cyclocross series on Sunday, the second day of racing at Louisville, Kentucky's Derby City Cup held at Eva Bandman Park, the site of the 2013 cyclo-cross world championship. Berden outsprinted Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) for fourth place, consolation for flatting out of Saturday's UCI C1-ranked race when he was in the lead group with eventual race winner Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and runner-up Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt).

Additionally, on both days Berden rocketed off the start line in Louisville to claim the hole shot prime.

Berden has claimed one victory this season at the C1-rated Victory Circle Graphix Boulder Cup, two weeks prior to his Louisville weekend, and he has finished on the podium four additional times.

Cyclingnews spoke with Berden on Sunday in Louisville, prior to his fourth place performance. Berden discusses the difference between US and European 'cross courses, he makes an assessment of the Eva Bandman Park venue as a cyclo-cross world championship course in 2013, details his remaining race schedule and talks about whether he'll return to the US for another 'cross campaign next year.