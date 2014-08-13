Video: Ben Swift targets 2014 UCI road world championships

Image 1 of 4 Adam Blythe team NFTO wins the RideLondon Classic ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 2 of 4 Adam Blythe (NFTO) wins the race and is congratualted by Ben Swift as he crosses the finish line (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 3 of 4 Manuele Mori, Ben Swift and Damiano Caruso on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ben Swift (Team Sky) is expected to be one of the leaders of the Great Britain team for this year's world road race championships in Ponferrada, Spain on September 28, with the circuit suited to his ability to climb and sprint after a hard race. He recently traveled to Spain to study the course in detail.

Swift finished second at the recent Prudential RideLondon Classic and will mix some intense training with other one-day WorldTour races and the Tour of Britain in an attempt to peak for the world championships.

"It's something I'd like to make a bit of a target of and have as an end of season goal," he told Cyclingnews in this video interview.

"From everything I've heard, it sounds like a pretty interesting course. It's pretty tough and its hard to see how the race will go, there are numerous options."

"It'll be interesting to see how the race evolves. I see a large group coming to finish."



