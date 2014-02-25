Video: Ben King previews 2015 road Worlds course

Image 1 of 3 Ben King (Garmin-Sharp) came from San Luis to Mallorca (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 3 Ben King (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 3 Ben King (right) is new to the team in 2014 (Image credit: Slipstream Sports)

There are likely few American professionals as excited at the prospect of the 2015 UCI Road World Championships taking place in Richmond, Virginia than Ben King (Garmin-Sharp). The 24-year-old American is a Virginia native who lives approximately one hour away from the venue of next year's Worlds.

While the Worlds parcours has just been announced today, King has already seen the 16.5km circuit which will be utilised for the road racing events and earlier this year at Argentina's Tour de San Luis he described the route to Cyclingnews.

"It's a really exciting course. It's extremely spectator-friendly and I think it's going to be really fun to watch on the cobbled climb there. It's got like three or four switchbacks and the cobbles are pretty rough," King told Cyclingnews.

King also weighed in on which American riders would likely have the best chances for success, potential race-winning scenarios, and his hopes for representing his country so close to home.

