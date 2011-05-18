Video: Ben King flying the flag at Amgen Tour of California

US road champion Ben King (RadioShack). (Image credit: Sirotti)

US national champion Ben King of RadioShack has been attracting plenty of attention at the Amgen Tour of California, and it's not just because he's a fast racer - it's hard to miss him with his stand-out stars and stripes jersey and bike. This fresh-faced 22-year-old from Virginia is earning his stripes working for his team leaders.

In the finale of stage three in Modesto, his teammate Chris Horner needed to be paced back to the field after a mechanical, and it was King's job to do it and he delivered.

Cyclingnews spoke to King before the start of the stage to find out if he planned on any of his signature long-distance solo breakaways on the stage to Sierra Road or Paso Robles, but he said he'd only do it if it was in the best interest of the team.

