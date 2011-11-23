Video: Behind the scenes at Paris-Roubaix with Mavic neutral support

The cobbles of Paris-Roubaix take an incredible toll on bike and rider. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha)

At a race like Paris-Roubaix with its infamous cobbled sections, neutral support plays an important role, especially when riders are far from their team cars when disaster strikes.

This behind-the-scenes video from Mavic shows what it's like to be part of the 17-person neutral support team that includes mechanics on motos, in cars and out on the course of what may be the best known Spring Classic.

"Beautiful but hard," is how one Mavic tech described his experience on the moto during the 2011 edition won by Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo).