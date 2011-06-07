Video: Amgen Tour of California lead out to victory

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) nails it in Thousand Oaks. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

The final stage of this year's Tour of California finished in a bunch sprint with HTC-Highroad's Matt Goss taking the victory.

Goss was expertly led out by his teammate Leigh Howard, who was fitted out with a bike mounted GoPro HD Hero camera (see Race tech: New gear at the 2011 Amgen Tour of California for more).

You can see from the following footage how impressive Howard was in bringing Goss to the front when it mattered. Goss goes past Howard at 28 seconds, with second place getter Peter Sagan passing on the right of screen just moments later.