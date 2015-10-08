Video: 5 key elements to look forward to at the 2016 Giro d'Italia
Mountains, time trials and plenty of sprint opportunities
Earlier this week, RCS revealed the route of the 2016 Giro d'Italia.
What they showed us was a balanced route with plenty of mountains, time trials and sprint opportunities, which should attract a wide range of riders.
The start of the race is on May 6 and is still just under seven months away, and with the season winding up Cyclingnews has put together a video of the five key elements to be excited about next year's Giro.
Watch the video below for our full list and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
