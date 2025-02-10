Vervaeke says 'boredom' extra motivator for success in Tour of Oman stage victory

Belgian clinched first pro win after 140km breakaway on stage 2

2025 Tour of Oman stage 2: Louis Vervaeke en route to victory and the overall lead
2025 Tour of Oman stage 2: Louis Vervaeke en route to victory and the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour of Oman stage 2 winner Louis Vervaeke's dislike of boring stages provided extra motivation for his decision to get in a 140km breakaway this weekend – one that led to his dramatic first-ever professional victory with the peloton snapping at his heels.

The Soudal-QuickStep pro captured the victory and the overall lead thanks to his ultra-long distance breakaway, which began when the 31-year-old bridged across with Xabier Azparren (Q36.5) to an early move of five.

