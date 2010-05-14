Vermeltfoort to Rabobank in 2011

Johan Le Bon (Bretagne - Schuller) in front of Coen Vermeltfoort (Rabobank Continental) and Jetse Bol (Rabobank Continental) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Coen Vermeltfoort will ride for Rabobank's ProTour team after moving up from its Continental team at the end of the season. The team announced that he has signed a two-year contract, starting in 2011.

The 22-year-old missed virtually all of last season due to mononucleosis. However, this year he has put in many strong performances, topping off a number of top ten finishes with the victory last month in the Belgian race Zellik-Galmaarden.

He had seven victories in 2008, including Paris-Roubaix Espoirs and the Ronde van Drenthe, as well as stage wins in the Tour de l'Avenir, Olympia's Tour, and the Tour de Bretagne.

"I am extremely happy, after all the bad luck I've had,” Vermeltfoort said. “I can only say a huge thank you for the confidence in me. Now it is for me to repay that trust. I am convinced that the Rabo Cycling Team is the right environment for me to further develop as a cyclist. "

“Coen fits well within our team and our vision for the future,” said Rabobank sport director Erik Breukink. “It's a guy who has good end speed and is now ready for the next step. We will give him time to grow as rider and work with him to develop his talent.