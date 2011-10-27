Verbeke seriously injured in training accident
2010 Women's Tour of Flanders winner hit by vehicle
Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012) was hit by a vehicle in Gistel, Belgium while on a training ride this morning and suffered serious injuries, according to Sporza.
Verbeke's team stated on Facebook that the 26-year-old Belgian initially lost consciousness and has been diagnosed with a fractured eye socket, cuts to the face, upper leg and pelvis, plus heavy bruising. She's being treated at a hospital in Ostend for her injuries.
In 2010 Verbeke became the first Belgian to win the women's Tour of Flanders and later that year she added a national time trial championship to her palmares. Verbeke capped off her 2010 season with a sixth place finish in the world road race championships.
