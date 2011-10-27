Verbeke seriously injured in training accident

Image 1 of 2 Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) was overjoyed to win the 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 2 Grace Verbeke on the podium. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012) was hit by a vehicle in Gistel, Belgium while on a training ride this morning and suffered serious injuries, according to Sporza.

Verbeke's team stated on Facebook that the 26-year-old Belgian initially lost consciousness and has been diagnosed with a fractured eye socket, cuts to the face, upper leg and pelvis, plus heavy bruising. She's being treated at a hospital in Ostend for her injuries.

In 2010 Verbeke became the first Belgian to win the women's Tour of Flanders and later that year she added a national time trial championship to her palmares. Verbeke capped off her 2010 season with a sixth place finish in the world road race championships.