Velon signs two-year deal with GoPro - News Shorts

Image 1 of 3 The Velon logo (Image credit: Velon) Image 2 of 3 Zach Allison with the bike he finished on (Image credit: Instagram) Image 3 of 3 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Velon signs two-year deal with GoPro

Velon has announced a two-year partnership with the GoPro to use their cameras exclusively for on-board race footage through 2016 and 2017.

On-board footage has been one of Velon’s key initiatives and has been used at the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders, plus several other races. Last year, ASO, Velon and GoPro struck a deal for the 2015 Tour de France.

“This two year deal is helping us open up the world of professional cycling even further, creating more content and increasing behind the scenes accessibility,” said Velon CEO Graham Bartlett. “GoPro is the perfect partner to encourage more people into the sport. With their state of the art technology and top quality footage, we look forward to progressing the sport even further.”

Over the past season, Velon have also joined forces with the company Infront and races such as the Tour de Suisse and Abu Dhabi.

Zach Allison finishes Gila stage on borrowed bike

When a dog run in front of the peloton during stage 1 of the Tour of the Gila, Zach Allison didn't think it would result in him finishing the stage over 20 minutes down on winner Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) on a borrowed bike. But that's exactly the situation the Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World rider found himself in.

Having recovered from the crash, Allison remounted and was chasing his way back into the peloton when he suffered a mechanical on the Mogollon climb. With no team vehicle in sight, Allison starting walking to ensure he made the time cut before swapping bikes with a spectator and riding to the finish.

"Here's the finish bike in all her glory. Crashed into the guys who crashed into the dog. Kept riding, almost made it back, derailleur exploded with 4K of climbing left. Started walking to make time cut, flagged down a spectator with this mint '82 ish stump jumper, upgrade from walking, left my bike as collateral, he wasn't going anywhere on it. Rode her in with plenty of time." Allison wrote of the experience on social media.

Compatriot Tyler Farrar of Data Dimension was forced to borrow a spectators bike during the Tour Down Under earlier this year and escaped disqualification from the race with the commissaires decided not to enforce the rule of accepting outside assistance.

Coquard takes Four Days of Dunkirk opener

Direct Energie's Bryan Coquard enjoyed his fifth win of the 2016 season as the 24-year-old bounced back from fourth places at both De Brabantse Pijl and Amstel Gold Race. Coquard repeated his stage 1 victory from 2015 , outsprinting Raymond Kreder (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) and compatriot Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

"Last year I already won the first stage but there were cobblestones," Bryan Coquard told L'Equipe. "Today it's different, but I had to heart to finish the work of the team. There was not a guy who did not ride in the wind today and Adrien (Petit) dropped me off perfectly."

Building for his third appearance at the Tour de France, Coquard added the win a boost for his morale after a short break following a successful start to the season that included two wins at Etoile de Bessèges, Route Adélie de Vitré and Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire.

"I took four days off after the Amstel Gold Race but I was in great shape, and it is good to start with a win. But this is only the beginning of my preparation for the Tour," he added.

Stage 2 of the race is from Aniche to Aniche over 188.3km.