Veikkanen to Lotto
Finnish rider leaves FDJ for Belgian team
According to several French news outlets, Jussi Veikkanen is reported to have signed with Belgian team Omega Pharma-Lotto for next year, with another season as an option after completing 2011. The Finnish Française des Jeux rider will move to Belgium, re-joining his former team-mate Philippe Gilbert.
Related Articles
A pro rider since 2005, the Finnish champion won a stage in the Tour Mediterranéen this year, after finishing second in the event last season. He also placed third in the Tour du Haut-Var and ninth in the Tour Down Under in 2009.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy