Veikkanen to Lotto

Jussi Veikkanen (Française Des Jeux) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

According to several French news outlets, Jussi Veikkanen is reported to have signed with Belgian team Omega Pharma-Lotto for next year, with another season as an option after completing 2011. The Finnish Française des Jeux rider will move to Belgium, re-joining his former team-mate Philippe Gilbert.

A pro rider since 2005, the Finnish champion won a stage in the Tour Mediterranéen this year, after finishing second in the event last season. He also placed third in the Tour du Haut-Var and ninth in the Tour Down Under in 2009.

