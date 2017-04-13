Vanmarcke to return to racing action in May

Image 1 of 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Sep Vanmarcke said he was feeling a bit better after suffering stomach problems (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 5 Sep Vanmarcke hops a barrier - forgot to go to the toilet on the bus? (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 4 of 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Sep Vanmarcke speaks to Belgian TV channel Sporza (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

Sep Vanmarcke is expected to make his return to racing action at the Eschborn-Frankfurt early next month, according to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad. Vanmarcke's Classics season ended with a thump after he crashed out of the Tour of Flanders just under two weeks ago, and he has been out of action since.

After Eschborn-Frankfurt on May 1, Vanmarcke is expected to ride the four-day Tour of Norway, which begins on May 17, before returning home for the Baloise Belgium Tour on May 24. Het Nieuwsblad reports that the Tour de France remains an ambition for Vanmarcke.

Vanmarcke broke his finger in the crash that happened with just over 50 kilometres to go at the Tour of Flanders. As well as dashing any hopes he had of rebooting his Classics campaign with a strong finish in Flanders, it also excluded him from Paris-Roubaix the following weekend. He has spent time training in Girona in order to get into shape for the next part of his season.

The Classics campaign was challenging for both Vanmarcke and his squad. After a promising start with third place at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Vanmarcke struggled with a rib injury sustained in a crash at Strade Bianche and subsequently fell ill ahead of Dwars door Vlaanderen. Cannondale-Drapac also lost Taylor Phinney, who suffered a concussion in a fall at the Tour of Flanders.

Dylan van Baarle and Sebastian Langeveld gave the team something to cheer about, however, with fourth at the Tour of Flanders and third at Paris-Roubaix respectively.