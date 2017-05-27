Vandenbergh leaves hospital after two weeks
AG2R rider suffered concussion in Dunkirk crash
Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) has been released from hospital, following treatment for a concussion suffered in a crash during the 4 Jours de Dunkerque on May 9.
The Belgian was involved in a mass crash with only 22 kilometres left in the race’s opening stage, with the field going an estimated 60 kph. He was said to be bleeding from the nose and mouth, leading to fears of a brain hemorrhage. However, this did not prove to be the case and he was diagnosed with a severe concussion.
He had been transferred from hospital in Valenciennes to one nearer home in Kortrijk, Belgium, and was released on Friday.
“It has not yet been decided how long he will be unavailable to race,” the team said.
Also severely injured in the crash was Frederik Frison of Lotto-Soudal, who suffered multiple pelvic fractures, three broken ribs, two fractures to the transverse process on his vertebrae, and a pneumothorax.
