Van Genechten dies at 80

Richard Van Genechten died this weekend at the age of 80. The Belgian rode professionally from 1953 to 1960 and passed away in a nursing home.

He finished third in the King of the Mountain rankings at the Tour de France in 1954, behind Federico Bahamontes and Tour winner Louison Bobet.

Van Genechten won Fleche Wallonne in 1956, and finished second in both Gent-Wevelgem and Liege-Bastogne-Liege. In that same year he also won the Ardens Weekend and the Polymulitplee for the second time.

In 1958, Van Genechten won the overall title in the Tour of Catalonia, winning not only two stages but also the points ranking.

In his career, he also won stages at the Tour of Asturia and the Tour of Belgium, as well as the Stadsprijs Geraardsbergen.

Van Genechten rode the Tour de France four times, finishing it three times, and the Vuelta a Espana once.

He spent most of his career with the Peugeot team.

Cyclingnews extends its sympathy to his family.