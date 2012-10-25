Van Garderen extends with BMC

Image 1 of 4 Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) moves into yellow after his stage win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 4 Tejay Van Garderen (United States) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The 2012 USA Pro Challenge final podium (L-R): Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tejay van Garderen, the best young rider at the 2012 Tour de France, has extended his contract with the BMC Racing Team. Details were not released but he said it was for “a few more years”.

"Tejay is the future captain of the BMC Racing Team and he plays a huge role in the organization," said team manager Jim Ochowicz. "He already has a leadership role in the team and will remain a great teammate for Cadel Evans at next year's Tour de France."

The 24-year-old was fifth overall at this year's Tour de France, in addition to winning the white jersey. He won a stage at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado and was second overall, as well as fourth at the Amgen Tour of California and fifth at Paris-Nice.

"But one goal I didn't reach was to win the general classification at a stage race," he said. "But I did come close a couple times. And my fifth place at the Tour de France was definitely the highlight of my year."

Extending his contract now “definitely makes me able to focus on what's important, now that I know I'm secure for a few more years," he said.

The American of Dutch descent rode for the Rabobank Continental Team from 2008-2009 before joining HTC-Columbia for two years. He joined BMC this year.

Van Garderen “was very regular for us all year – very good in time trials and climbing and someone who could also find his place in the peloton," said directeur sportif John Lelangue.

"So he has all the qualities to become a big tour winner in the future. That's important for us. We're already building a team around him."