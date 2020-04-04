Van der Poel to race virtual Tour of Flanders on Zwift

Mathieu van der Poel might have only raced the Tour of Flanders once but his fourth place finish in 2019 was remarkable, and not only because it was his first appearance. The Dutchman crashed hard on the finishing circuits when he tried to bunny hop a flower bed and broke his wheel, but he chased back on and was an aggressive presence in the finale.

This year the race will not happen as scheduled but Van der Poel and his Alpecin-Fenix teammates will race a 27.6km virtual portion of the course on Zwift on Sunday, April 5 at 11:00 CET/10:00 BST.

You can watch the action live here on Cyclingnews!

If you want to dig into the action yourself, Zwift has a number of different events happening in celebration of the Tour of Flanders:

Trek Segafredo x Saris Ride with Mads Pedersen Sunday at 1600 BST.

Join UCI Road Race World Champion Mads Pedersen for a social group ride around the Watopia Waistband. More information here.

Philippe Gilbert // Tour of Flanders // Lotto Soudal Group Ride Sunday at 1700 BST.

Join former Tour of Flanders champion Philippe Gilbert and his Lotto Soudal teammates, including John Degenkolb, for a ride on the day of the Ronde van Vlaanderen, the second in a series of rides with all Lotto Soudal champions. More information here.

Annemiek van Vleuten // Mitchelton-SCOTT Flanders Special Sunday at 1800 BST

Former Tour of Flanders women’s champion Annemiek van Vleuten will lead a social group ride where she will answer questions and chat about her experience in the iconic Tour of Flanders race. More information here.