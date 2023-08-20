Van der Poel may extend his road season as part of mountain bike training
World Champion shows off his rainbow jersey at Etten Leur criterium
Mathieu van der Poel went all white - helmet, glasses, bike and shorts, - along with his white rainbow jersey at the Profwielerronde Etten Leur criterium in the Netherlands on Sunday.
It was his first opportunity to wear the newly acquired world champion jersey since winning the men’s road race with a solo attack on August 6, after overcoming a late crash. Van der Poel headed to Marbella, Spain after leaving Glasgow at the end of the 'unified' World Championships where he readily admitted to partying.
“Of course, I have already worn a rainbow jersey, but it seems like a long time ago,” Van der Poel told Het Nieuwsblad before the start of the criterium. “I was looking forward to riding in this jersey. I haven't even trained in it yet, because I came straight from Spain and the clothes were here.”
Van der Poel headed to Marbella after leaving Glasgow where he admits to partying. “It was a few solid evenings. After the Worlds, there was quite a bit of decompression, so I will see how I feel when I start training again.”
The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider is still undecided if he will race on the road again this year but he may use the racing opportunities as training in his quest to represent the Netherlands in cross-country mountain bike at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.
“At first it was the intention not to do that, but now I'm going to start cycling again and see how it goes. We will then make a decision based on that. I also want to do a test event in Paris at the end of September for the mountain bike Olympics, so I still have to keep training anyway and then I prefer to race when I feel good.”
The test event for mountain biking for the next Olympic Games will take place in Élancourt, France on September 23 and 24.
Van der Poel also added that he was disappointed when he crashed out on an early corner of the cross-country mountain bike race.
“That kind of canceled out my victory on the road. That last race always sticks a bit. I certainly wasn't keen on becoming world champion, but I just wanted to end my season on a good note. But after such a clumsy crash I was angry with myself.”
The Profwielerronde Etten Leur criterium boasts that it is the largest criterium in Europe. Located between Antwerp and Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Etten Leur is not far from Van der Poel’s hometown of Kapellen in Belgium and his father’s home town of Hoogerheide.
Van der Poel finished fourth at the Etten Leur criterium won by Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep).
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.