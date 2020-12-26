Van der Hoorn confirmed with Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert for 2021

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux confirmed the signing of Dutch rider Taco Van der Hoorn for the 2021 season on Saturday. The 27-year-old was due to sign with the Beat Cycling Club but cancelled the deal to remain in the WorldTour after leaving Jumbo-Visma.

A winner of Schaal Sels in 2017, Van der Hoorn - then with Roompot - claimed a surprise victory on stage 3 of the 2018 BinckBank Tour after starting his season in August because of lingering effects of an off-season concussion.

The result caught the attention of Jumbo-Visma, who picked up Van der Hoorn for two seasons with a podium in the Omloop van het Houtland Lichtervelde in 2019 his best finish.

With Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, which took over the WorldTour licence of the now-defunct CCC Team, Van der Hoorn expects to continue to ride as a domestique but also to get more chances to ride for his own results.

"I'm very happy to be able to defend the colors of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux next season" Van der Hoorn said in the team's press release. "My goals and capabilities will come into their own perfectly in the team. Riding at the services of others really suits me, but racing for the victory also intrigues me.

"Within Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, I will discover a perfect balance between the role of a helper and my own opportunities. It's a very nice challenge! I'm also looking forward to riding a Grand Tour, in which I want to shine in the typical offensive race style of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux."

The team's new performance manager Aike Visbeek says Van der Hoorn is "an intelligent and self-conscious rider".

"After two years at the service of others, we want to offer him again some more freedom. Combining this with good mentoring and coaching, a WorldTour programme and a first Grand Tour participation, we're convinced that he can take a next step in his career."