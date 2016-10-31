Van der Haar aiming for podium after delayed season start - Cyclo-cross News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin) made his return in Gieten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Thalita de Jong shows off her gold medal (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Katie Compton (Trek Panache) wining another Pan Am Continental Championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 5 Jeremy Powers congratulating his close friend Stephen Hyde at the finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 5 Toon Aerts points to gold at the European Cyclo-cross Champinships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

After a turbulent start to his cyclo-cross season, Lars van der Haar is anticipating good things to come during the month of November. The Giant-Apecin rider is aiming at podium finishes in the upcoming World Cup and Superprestige events.

"The aim is to keep on improving my condition and I hope I can target race results and podium finishes, Van der Haar said in a team press release.

Van der Haar delayed his start to the season after injuring his hamstring, forgoing a start at the opening World Cup rounds at CrossVegas and Jingle Cross in September.

He returned to racing at the Hansgrohe Superprestige in Gieten in October where he placed tenth behind former world champion Mathieu van der Poel.

He was then sixth at DVV verzekeringen trofee – Hotondcross, fourth at Hansgrohe Superprestigein Zonhoven, seventh at the World Cup in Valkenburg, won Kiremko Nacht van Woerden and was seventh at the European Cyclo-cross Championships this weekend.

"October has been a challenging month, however we have seen an upward trend in my performances," van der Haar said. "Now I am starting to regain full fitness and working progressively towards my previous level. I have had some decent results this month and it felt really good to finally win again in Woerden."

Van der Haar will kick off his November race schedule at with DVV verzekeringen trofee – Koppenbergcross in Oudenaarde on Tuesday.

"November is going to be an exciting yet difficult month, starting this Tuesday followed by some important races in the World Cup and Superprestige, where I will be aiming for some positive results."

Trek to stream DVV Trophy, Soudal 'cross races

Trek Bicycles announced that it will host live streaming of ten European cyclo-cross races on its website. The company will begin free live streaming with tomorrow's Koppenbergcross, part of the DVV Trophy series.

Trek will continue broadcasting with the Soudal Classics series in Sint Niklaas and Niel, and the DVV Trophy in Hamme in November, Essen, Antwerp and Loenhout in December, Baal in January and the finale in Lille in February. The Soudal Classics race in Leuven closes out the streaming calendar in February.

"Providing U.S. consumers seamless access and exposure to the fast-growing sport of cyclocross is a key initiative for Trek," the company said. "Currently, fans in the United States must watch the highest echelon of the sport via paid subscription services, tunneling VPNs, or gray-market websites. To date, these channels have not provided a great viewing experience, and in many cases have caused American fans to risk their digital security in order to enjoy a race. Watching for free via trekbikes.com provides an easy, reliable method for all to enjoy world-class cyclocross from the convenience of their computer, phone, or tablet."

Live streaming schedule:

Nov. 1, 2016: DVV Trophy Koppenbergcross - Women's Elite – 8:45am EDT, Men's Elite - 10:00am EDT

Nov. 5, 2016: Soudal Waaslandcross - Women's Elite – 8:45am EDT, Men's Elite/U23 – 10:00am EDT

Nov. 11, 2016: Soudal Jaarmarktcross Niel - Women's Elite – 7:45am EST, Men's Elite – 9:00am EST

Nov. 27, 2016: DVV Trophy Flandriencross Hamme - Women's Elite – 7:45am EST, Men's Elite – 9:00am EST

Dec. 10, 2016: DVV Trophy Noordvlees Van Goolen Cyclocross Essen - Women's Elite –7:45am EST, Men's Elite – 9:00am EST

Dec. 17, 2016: DVV Trophy Scheldecross Antwerpen - Women's Elite –7:45am EST, Men's Elite – 9:00am EST

Dec. 29, 2016: DVV Trophy Azencross Loenhout - Women's Elite – 7:45am EST, Men's Elite – 9:00am EST

Jan. 1, 2017: DVV Trophy GP Sven Nys Baal - Women's Elite – 7:45am EST, Men's Elite – 9:00am EST

Feb. 4, 2017: DVV Trophy Krawatencross - Women's Elite – 7:45am EST, Men's Elite – 9:00am EST

Feb. 18, 2017: Soudal Classics GP Leuven - Women's Elite – 7:45am EST, Men's Elite – 9:00am EST

Aerts, De Jong win European 'cross titles

Toon Aerts gave Belgium its second title of the weekend after his compatriot Quentin Hermans won the U23s on Saturday in the European Cyclo-cross Championships. Aerts prevailed in a tactical battle on the short, fast circuit in Pont-Château, leaping clear after a series of attacks were chased back by Dutch former world champion Mathieu van der Poel.

"I'm going enjoy the jersey so much. On Tuesday [Koppenbergcross] I will wear that jersey. It will be great. I will see what the other races will bring but this season is already the best of my life," Aerts said.

With Aert's teammate and current world champion Wout Van Aert marking every attempt to chase Aerts down, the race turned into a battle for second place, which Van der Poel claimed just ahead of Van Aert.

The elite women's race was equally tactical, with the Dutch world champion Thalita de Jong winning the European title. She escaped midway through the race with teammate Lucinda Brand and Belgian Sanne Cant, then rode the pair off her wheel.

"It was such a nice feeling to come solo to the finish," De Jong said. "It was like a time-trial. I'm a specialist so it was good for me today. Of course I also want to get the third jersey at the national championships and of course again at the World championships."

As De Jong extended her lead every lap, Brand battled with French rider Caroline Mani, eventually out-sprinting her for the silver medal.

Americans Hyde and Compton dominate Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) secured the elite men’s title at the Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships on Saturday. US champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) finished second, while Danny Summerhill took the third place ahead of Kerry Werner in a sprint.

US champion Katie Compton (Trek) won the elite women’s title but there was a dramatic showdown for second place that saw Crystal Anthony take the silver medal ahead of Canadian Maghalie Rochette.

Under-23 US champion Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) took top honours in the under-23 women’s race ahead of compatriots Emma White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) in second and Hannah Finchcmp (Clif Pro Team) in third. In the under-23 men’s event, Curtis White picked up the title ahead of Gage Hecht and Spencer Petrov, for all-American podium in both under-23 categories.

US youngster Denzel Stephenson won the junior men’s category ahead of Canada’s Gunnar Holmgren and compatriot Lane Maher.