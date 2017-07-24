Van Avermaet still top of WorldTour rankings after Tour de France

Trending

Image 1 of 5

Chris Froome on podium in Paris after stage 21 of the Tour de France

Chris Froome on podium in Paris after stage 21 of the Tour de France
Image 2 of 5

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) was focused pre-stage

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) was focused pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Tour de France winner Chris Froome flanked by runner-up Rigoberto Urán and third-placed Romain Bardet

Tour de France winner Chris Froome flanked by runner-up Rigoberto Urán and third-placed Romain Bardet
Image 4 of 5

Dan Martin on the 20th stage of the Tour de France

Dan Martin on the 20th stage of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Tour de France winner Chris Froome has jumped to sixth on the WorldTour standings after collecting over 1000 points for his win although BMC's Greg Van Avermaet remains top with 2628 points.

Froome improved 54 places on the individual standings after his fourth career Tour win and currently has 1824 points to his name. He is just shy of Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) who has 1851 points.

Tour runner-up Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) was also a big mover in the rankings, jumping 69 position to move into 13th. The Colombian now has 1294 points. In 12th place is Romain Bardet with third place at the Tour for the Frenchman enough to see him move up 32 places. The AG2R-La Mondiale rider has 1396 points to his name.

Despite now winning the Tour on four occasions, Froome's best position on the WorldTour rankings was second in 2013. His only other top-five result was third in 2015.

While Greg Van Avermaet and Alejandro Valverde remain one and two on the standings, Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) has moved into fourth place. The Irishman has 2040 points to name after his sixth place Tour finish.

After 25 WorldTour events in 2017, 384 riders have scored points with BMC Racing Team enjoying the best spread as 27 riders have scored points. By comparison, only 15 riders from Bahrain–Merida have scored points.

In the team standings, Quick-Step Floors continue to dominate with a healthy haul of 10100 points. In 18th place, Dimension Data has scored just 1975 points. BMC Racing on 8198 points and Sky on 8011 points are the only teams to take up the challenge to Quick-Step Floors while Movistar are fourth with 6212 points.

The final weekend of July will likely see further changes to the standings with plenty of points on offer at Clásica de San Sebastián (July 29), RideLondon (July 30) and the Tour de Pologne (July 29-August 4).

WorldTour rankings - July 24

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)2628pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Esp)2105
3Dan Martin (Irl)2040
4Richie Porte (Aus)1882
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned)1851
6Chris Froome (GBr)1824
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)1771
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel)1765
9Nairo Quintana (Col)1711
10Peter Sagan (Svk)1570
11Alberto Contador (Esp)1463
12Romain Bardet (Fra)1396
13Rigoberto Urán (Col)1294
14Ion Izagirre (Esp)1276
15Michael Matthews (Aus)1204
16Sergio Henao (Col)1182
17Primož Roglic (Slo)1165
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra)1068
19Simon Yates (Gbr)1026
20John Degenkolb (Ger)990
21Fabio Aru (Ita)980
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)979
23Mikel Landa (Esp)970
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor)966
25Fernando Gaviria (Col)961

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quick-Step Floors10100pts
2BMC Racing Team8198
3Team Sky8011
4Movistar Team6212
5Orica–Scott5831
6Trek–Segafredo5412
7Team Sunweb5212
8Bora–Hansgrohe4387
9AG2R La Mondiale4172
10Cannondale–Drapac3928
11Team Katusha–Alpecin3849
12LottoNL–Jumbo3830
13UAE Team Emirates3323
14Astana3271
15Bahrain–Merida3070
16FDJ2707
17Lotto–Soudal2689
18Team Dimension Data1975