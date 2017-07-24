Van Avermaet still top of WorldTour rankings after Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome on podium in Paris after stage 21 of the Tour de France Image 2 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) was focused pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tour de France winner Chris Froome flanked by runner-up Rigoberto Urán and third-placed Romain Bardet Image 4 of 5 Dan Martin on the 20th stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Tour de France winner Chris Froome has jumped to sixth on the WorldTour standings after collecting over 1000 points for his win although BMC's Greg Van Avermaet remains top with 2628 points.

Froome improved 54 places on the individual standings after his fourth career Tour win and currently has 1824 points to his name. He is just shy of Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) who has 1851 points.

Tour runner-up Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) was also a big mover in the rankings, jumping 69 position to move into 13th. The Colombian now has 1294 points. In 12th place is Romain Bardet with third place at the Tour for the Frenchman enough to see him move up 32 places. The AG2R-La Mondiale rider has 1396 points to his name.

Despite now winning the Tour on four occasions, Froome's best position on the WorldTour rankings was second in 2013. His only other top-five result was third in 2015.

While Greg Van Avermaet and Alejandro Valverde remain one and two on the standings, Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) has moved into fourth place. The Irishman has 2040 points to name after his sixth place Tour finish.

After 25 WorldTour events in 2017, 384 riders have scored points with BMC Racing Team enjoying the best spread as 27 riders have scored points. By comparison, only 15 riders from Bahrain–Merida have scored points.

In the team standings, Quick-Step Floors continue to dominate with a healthy haul of 10100 points. In 18th place, Dimension Data has scored just 1975 points. BMC Racing on 8198 points and Sky on 8011 points are the only teams to take up the challenge to Quick-Step Floors while Movistar are fourth with 6212 points.

The final weekend of July will likely see further changes to the standings with plenty of points on offer at Clásica de San Sebastián (July 29), RideLondon (July 30) and the Tour de Pologne (July 29-August 4).

WorldTour rankings - July 24

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) 2628 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) 2105 3 Dan Martin (Irl) 2040 4 Richie Porte (Aus) 1882 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) 1851 6 Chris Froome (GBr) 1824 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) 1771 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) 1765 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) 1711 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) 1570 11 Alberto Contador (Esp) 1463 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) 1396 13 Rigoberto Urán (Col) 1294 14 Ion Izagirre (Esp) 1276 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) 1204 16 Sergio Henao (Col) 1182 17 Primož Roglic (Slo) 1165 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) 1068 19 Simon Yates (Gbr) 1026 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) 990 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) 980 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) 979 23 Mikel Landa (Esp) 970 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) 966 25 Fernando Gaviria (Col) 961