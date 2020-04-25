Van Avermaet, Matthews to face off again in Digital Swiss 5
By Cyclingnews
Race 4 will be one for the fast men
After a difficult race of climbing on day 3 where Nicolas Roche soloed to victory atop the simulation of Nufenen Pass, the Digital Swiss 5 returns to 'flatter ground' for race 4.
There could be a re-match between Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Michael Matthews (Sunweb), who went head-to-head for the final podium spot behind winner Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Filippo Ganna (Ineos) on day 2.
The profile of race 4 includes two early climbs but a long, gradual 'descent' to the finish line. It will be a test of pure power and timing when to surge.
Küng returns with the Swiss National Team, while Kasper Asgreen leads the way for Deceuninck-Quickstep.
Roche and race 1 winner Rohan Dennis all have the day off, but Rally Cycling's Stephen Bassett and Matteo Dal-Cin return after top 10's on stage 2.
Race coverage begins at 7:10pm CET on Saturday.
Race 4 start list
AG2R La Mondiale: Silvan Dillier, Dorian Godon, Oliver Naesen
Bahrain McLaren: Grega Bole, Ivan Garcia Cortina, Jan Tratnik
Bora-Hansgrohe: Patrick Gamper, Martin Laas, Lukas Pöstleberger
CCC Team: Greg Van Avermaet, Gijs Van Hoecke, Nathan Van Hooydonck
Deceuninck - Quick-Step: Kasper Asgreen, Tim De Clercq, Zdenek Štybar
EF Pro Cycling: Sean Bennett, Magnus Cort, Jonas Rutsch
Groupama-FDJ: Bruno Armirail, Matthieu Ladagnous, Tobais Ludvigsson
Israel Start-Up Nation: Alexander Cataford, André Greipel, Guy Niv
Lotto Soudal: Jasper De Buyst, Nikolas Maes, Tosh Van Der Sande
Mitchelton-Scott: Jack Bauer, Daryl Impey, Chris Juul Jensen
Movistar Team: Gabriel Cullaigh, Johan Jacobs, Nelson Oliveira
NTT Pro Cycling: Edvald Boassen Hagen, Victor Campanaerts, Michael Gogl
Rally Cycling: Ryan Anderson, Stephen Bassett, Matteo Dal-Cin
Team Ineos: Ethan Hayter, Luke Rowe, Ben Swift
Team Jumbo-Visma: Tobias Foss, Amund Grøndahl Jansen, Paul Martens
Team Sunweb: Alberto Dainese, Nico Denz, Michael Matthews
Total Direct Energie: Pim Ligthart, Julien Simon, Anthony Turgis
Trek-Segafredo: Will Clarke, Charlie Quarterman, Toms Skujins
Swiss National Team: Michael Albasini, Stefan Küng, Claudio Imhof,
