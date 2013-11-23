Van Amerongen signs with Telenet-Fidea
Dutch cyclo-crosser to join Dutch team in 2014
Dutch cyclo-cross racer Thijs van Amerongen has signed a three-year deal with the Belgian powerhouse Telenet-Fidea team. The 27-year-old is currently number 9 in the UCI rankings after a strong year that included top 10 finishes in the UCI cyclo-cross world championships and, more recently, the Valkenburg World Cup.
Currently racing alongside Bart Aernouts on the AA Drink team, van Amerongen has been at the head of the bpost Bank Trofee and Superprestige races all season. He sits in fifth place in the bpost series, and seventh in both the World Cup and Superprestige rankings.
Van Amerongen will join top Telenet rider Tom Meeusen in the team starting on March 1, after the end of the cyclo-cross season.
