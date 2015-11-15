Van Aert and Cant increase Superprestige leads
Series continues at Francorchamps on December 13
Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice Golden Palace) and Sanne Cant (Team Ciclismo Mundial) have increased their respective leads in the elite men’s and women’s standings for the Superprestige series after taking victories during round four in Gavere on Sunday.
Van Aert picked up his third victory of the eight-round series, which bumped his lead up to 59 points. The young Belgian rider won the first two rounds in Gieten and Zonhoven but lost round three in Ruddervoorde to Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games).
“The classification is looking very good now. I extended my lead again. Of course I will now aim to get the overall victory,” Van Aert said after his win in Gavere.
Pauwels and Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) battled for second place in Gavere, with Nys taking the runner-up spot on the podium behind Van Aert. Nys and Pauwels went into the race tied for points in the series’ individual standings, however, Nys pulled ahead and is now in second place with a total of 51 points, just one point ahead of third placed Pauwels.
Cant continued her winning streak at Gavere, securing her fourth straight victory in the women’s Superprestige, which is in its inaugural year as a ranked series. She won the first three rounds in Gieten, Zonhoven and Ruddervoorde, and with Gavere she has a total of 60 points.
"Four out of four, it’s hard to get a better report," Cant said to Superprestigecyclocross.be. "Gavere is also a true classic of ‘cross and that is always good in itself.”
She is leading the series ahead of Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet Fidea), who has 53 points, while Helen Wyman (Matrix Fitness) moved up into third place with 41 points, tied with compatriot Nikki Harris (Young Telenet Fidea).
There are four more rounds to be contested at Francorchamps on December 13, Diegem on December 27, Hoogstraten on February 2 and Middelkerke on February 13.
Asked if she could possibly win eight of eight events, Cant said, “That would be really nice, but Francorchamps, for example, is not really my thing.”
Superprestige standings after Gavere
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct
|59
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan AA Drink Team
|51
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|50
|4
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|47
|5
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|33
|6
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro
|33
|7
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct
|28
|8
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct
|27
|9
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|17
|10
|Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Team Ciclismo Mundial
|60
|pts
|2
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|53
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness Vulpine
|41
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|41
|5
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA-Drink-Kalas Team
|40
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|38
|7
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Individueel
|30
|8
|Femke Van den Driessche (Bel) Kleur Op Maat – Nodrugs Cycling Team
|25
|9
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|21
|10
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|21
